Inter Miami will play against Nashville SC in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The 2023 season initially appeared destined for disappointment for Inter Miami. However, the team’s outlook has transformed into one of optimism following the introduction of their new star players. Various factors contribute to this shift, including their triumph in the Leagues Cup, reaching the final of the US Open Cup, and clinching a victory in their maiden MLS match since Messi joined.

Although Inter Miami presently finds themselves somewhat distanced from the postseason zone, their potential to reverse this circumstance is evident. They currently aim to secure another victory that would propel them into contention against their opponents in the Leagues Cup final. Nashville SC have demonstrated their resilience as a formidable team, equally determined to contend in the MLS competition.

When will Inter Miami vs Nashville SC be played?

The game for the Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be played this Wednesday, August 30 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

This 2023 MLS game between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.