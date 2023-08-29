Inter Miami will receive Nashville SC this Wednesday, August 30 for the Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The initial outlook for Inter Miami in the 2023 season seemed to be heading towards disappointment. However, the team’s perspective has undergone a transformation of optimism with the addition of their new star players. Several factors have contributed to this shift, including their victory in the Leagues Cup, making it to the US Open Cup final, and achieving a win in their inaugural MLS match since Messi’s arrival.

Although Inter Miami currently finds themselves somewhat distanced from the postseason zone, their potential to reverse this situation is clear. They are currently focused on securing another victory now against the Leagues Cup final opponents. Nashville SC have showcased their resilience as a formidable team, equally determined to compete for MLS.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Other option for US is SiriusXM FC.