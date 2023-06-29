Watch Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have Jamaica intending to secure a spot in the quarterfinals against Saint Kitts and Nevis. This group A game will take place at Levi’s Stadium. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis online free in the US on Fubo]

Jamaica are in a very good position to qualify for the next round. Their win over Trinidad and Tobago was huge for that goal, but they still need to do one more thing. Another win is going to be enough regardless of what happens in the other game.

Saint Kitts and Nevis have been the worst team of the group. They lost both of their games played until now, so they are already eliminated. However, they could round up the tournament with a better performance considering they were solid in the preliminary qualification.

When will Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis be played?

Jamaica will meet Saint Kitts and Nevis on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Sunday, July 2. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara.

Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis in the US

The game between Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. UniMás, Foxsports.com, VIX+, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, and Fox Sports 1 are the other options.