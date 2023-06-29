Mexico desperately needs to succeed this summer and win the Gold Cup 2023. For Matchday 2 of Group B, El Tri has made a massive change in their uniform, as they will be wearing a different jersey in the game against Haiti.

The last months have been really challenging for Mexico. The national squad was eliminated in group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which led to Gerardo Martino’s departure as head coach.

They brought Diego Cocca to replace him, but he was quickly dismissed after a big failure in the 2023 Nations League. Now, Jaime Lozano is the head coach, and he wants to succeed in the Gold Cup to prove he is their best option.

Why is Mexico wearing a different jersey in the game against Haiti in the Gold Cup 2023?

Mexico faces a significant challenge ahead. After being eliminated in the 2023 Nations League by the USMNT, they made the decision to change their head coach and provide Jaime Lozano with the opportunity to lead the squad in the Gold Cup.

The national team started the tournament with a victory against Honduras with a crushing 4-0 score. Now, they are going to face Haiti in Matchday 2 of Group B, but with a massive change in their uniforms.

Mexico’s national team announced that they will wear the women’s away kit for the match against Haiti. The jersey’s base color is white and it is accompanied by blue prints that are inspired by the whale shark that inhabits the beautiful coasts of Baja California.