Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have Guatemala meeting Canada. This group D game will take place at Shell Energy Stadium. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Guatemala vs Canada online free in the US on Fubo]

Guatemala had a perfect way to start the competition. They were against a weaker team than them like Cuba, something that they left behind with a 1-0 win. Considering the other result in the group, getting a win in this game is going to qualify them to the quarterfinals.

Canada didn’t have a great opening for the group stage with a scoreboard that could put them in trouble earlier than expected. They only tied 1-1 against Guadeloupe despite being superior, so they must wake up. However, winning this match should be very helpful to advance to the next round.

When will Guatemala vs Canada be played?

Guatemala will defy Canada on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Saturday, July 1. The game will be played at Shell Energy Stadium, in Houston.

Guatemala vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Canada in the US

The game between Guatemala and Canada on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, and TUDN.com are the other options.