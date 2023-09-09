LA Galaxy play against St. Louis City in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The action in the MLS continues, even though most leagues around the world have halted. Currently, various qualifying games are being played in Europe and South America, along with the Concacaf Nations League in North and Central America.

In this particular instance, two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings are facing off. The Los Angeles Galaxy find themselves in second-to-last place with 29 points, hoping to inch closer to the postseason positions. Meanwhile, St. Louis City SC are leading the conference and determined to maintain their top position.

When will LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City be played?

The game for the Matchday 16 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and St. Louis City will be played this Sunday, September 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City

This 2023 MLS game between Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.