Los Angeles Football Club and Club Leon will meet at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in Leg 2 of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Final. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this decisive CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in the US.

This will only be their fourth CCL and overall meeting. Expectedly, Club Leon have celebrated on two occasions so far. LAFC have emerged victorious in head-to-head clashes once to this day, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Champions League game was played on May 31, 2023, when the Mexicans beat the MLS side 2-1 in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine who will become this season’s CONCACAF Champions League champion.

When will LAFC vs Club Leon be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Final game between Club Leon and LAFC will be played on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFC vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Club Leon

The match to be played between Club Leon and LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League 2023 Final, will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are ESPN+, TUDN, Fox Sports App, FOXsports.com ,FOX Sports 1, UniMás.