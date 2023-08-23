LAFC and Colorado Rapids meet in the 2023 MLS. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team wants to keep their winning streak alive. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch LAFC vs Colorado Rapids online in the US on Apple TV]

LAFC are in the second spot of the Western Conference with a winning record of 10-7-6 and 37 points, they are only 7 points behind the number one occupied by St. Louis.

The Colorado Rapids are mired in the 14th spot in the table and it is unlikely that they will recover in time to make the playoffs. At least they are going through a good streak of two draws and a win.

When will LAFC vs Colorado Rapids be played?

LAFC and Colorado Rapids play for the 2023 MLS on Wednesday, August 23 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team wants to end the visitors’ good streak, but the visitors are ready to hold up.

LAFC vs Colorado Rapids: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Colorado Rapids in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS, LAFC and Colorado Rapids at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 23, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.