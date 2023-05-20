LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes meet in the 2023 MLS Regular Season. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team wants to steal the first spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes online free in the US on MLS Pass on Apple TV]

LAFC are in a privileged position of the standings, they are in the second spot with 22 points, one point less than the Seattle Sounders in the first spot with 23 points.

San Jose Earthquakes don’t want to lose any more games, they have two losses in the last five games, one of those was recent against LA Galaxy 1-2 on the road.

When will LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes play for the 2023 MLS Regular Season on Saturday, May 20 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is a big favorite and they don’t want to give up points to anyone.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS Regular Season, LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 20, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.