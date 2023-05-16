Los Angeles FC will receive Sporting Kansas in what will be the Matchday 13 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It’s a match between opposites in the Western Conference. On one side will be the locals, Los Angeles FC, who are fighting for leadership in the West. At the moment they are only two points behind the leaders Seattle Sounders, although with two games to recover.

They will go in search of the 3 points against Sporting Kansas, who currently occupy the last place in the conference with just 9 points, the same as Los Angeles Galaxy, although with less goal difference. The previous Matchday they had an important win that moved them closer to playoff positions, although of course, if they don’t get more points, it won’t be enough.

When will LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be played this Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.