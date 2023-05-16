Columbus Crew will play against Los Angeles Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 13 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles Galaxy online in the US on Apple TV]

The Los Angeles Galaxy have achieved the previous Matchday an important victory that, although they are still among the last in the Western Conference, it was important in order to get out of this very bad moment that the team is having.

Now they will seek to continue on the path of victory to get closer to qualifying for the postseason and for that, they will have to face Columbus Crew, a team that is now 6th in the Eastern Conference. The difference with the teams that are below is very small, so they need the 3 points to keep their position.

When will Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the 2023 MLS between Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy at the Lowe.com Field in Columbus, Ohio will be played this Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.