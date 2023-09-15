Al Raed vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Al Raed will receive Al Nassr this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The beginning of the Saudi Pro League season has not unfolded as expected for Al-Nassr, one of the main contenders for the title. Currently, they have amassed 9 points from 5 games played, placing them 7 points adrift of the league leaders, Al Hilal, who have played one match less.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is in pursuit of a victory that could narrow this gap to 4 points. To achieve this, they must overcome Al Raed, a team currently positioned near the bottom of the table with 4 points, in close proximity to the relegation places from which they are eager to distance themselves.

Al Raed vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 1:00 AM (September 17)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Al Raed vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE

Ghana: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes Sports Premium

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Indonesia: SPOTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Italy: YES, Only Calcium

Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Malaysia: SPOTV

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Philippines: SPOTV

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Singapore: SPOTV

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Spain: brand.com

Switzerland: Blue Sport, sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport 9 Live

USA: FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com