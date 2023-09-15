Al Raed will receive Al Nassr this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The beginning of the Saudi Pro League season has not unfolded as expected for Al-Nassr, one of the main contenders for the title. Currently, they have amassed 9 points from 5 games played, placing them 7 points adrift of the league leaders, Al Hilal, who have played one match less.
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is in pursuit of a victory that could narrow this gap to 4 points. To achieve this, they must overcome Al Raed, a team currently positioned near the bottom of the table with 4 points, in close proximity to the relegation places from which they are eager to distance themselves.
Al Raed vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 1:00 AM (September 17)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 6:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Al Raed vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10Play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE
Ghana: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes Sports Premium
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Indonesia: SPOTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Italy: YES, Only Calcium
Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Malaysia: SPOTV
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Philippines: SPOTV
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Singapore: SPOTV
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Spain: brand.com
Switzerland: Blue Sport, sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport 9 Live
USA: FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com