Inter vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Inter will play against Milan this Saturday, September 16 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, the most captivating fixture of Serie A‘s Matchday 4 is the upcoming edition of the “Derby della Madonnina”. This showdown features Milan’s two most renowned teams, both of which rank among Italy’s largest clubs. They will vie for supremacy in the city.

Adding to the intrigue of this encounter, besides the historic rivalry between these Italian football giants, is the fact that both teams are currently sitting atop the league table with perfect records of 9 points from 9. What’s more, just a few months ago, Inter eliminated Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League, intensifying the desire for revenge among the “Rossoneri.”

Inter vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 17)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 17)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 17)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia. beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport 5 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo.