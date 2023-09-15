Inter will play against Milan this Saturday, September 16 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, the most captivating fixture of Serie A‘s Matchday 4 is the upcoming edition of the “Derby della Madonnina”. This showdown features Milan’s two most renowned teams, both of which rank among Italy’s largest clubs. They will vie for supremacy in the city.
Adding to the intrigue of this encounter, besides the historic rivalry between these Italian football giants, is the fact that both teams are currently sitting atop the league table with perfect records of 9 points from 9. What’s more, just a few months ago, Inter eliminated Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League, intensifying the desire for revenge among the “Rossoneri.”
Inter vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 17)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 17)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 17)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 17)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 17)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 17)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia. beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport 5 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo.