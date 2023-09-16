Watch Monterrey vs Club Leon for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between competitive teams. This confrontation is going to see Monterrey facing Club Leon at Estadio BBVA. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Monterrey vs Club Leon online free in the US on Fubo]

Monterrey always appear as a potential championship team every year as they boast an expensive roster. Despite they are going to need more regularity to keep up with the leaders, they’re coming off an impressive victory against Chivas. However,

Club Leon are currently not showing their best version as they occupy a place outside of the postseason early in the competition. They must make improvements soon because they haven’t won in three matchups.

When will Monterrey vs Club Leon be played?

Monterrey will be defying Club Leon on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Saturday, September 16. The game will be played at Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club Leon in the US

The game between Monterrey and Club Leon on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, and Univision NOW are the other options.