Manchester United and Athletic Club will face each other in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Manchester United has not taken a break this preseason, engaging in several friendlies against various European teams. It is evident that the “Red Devils” are determined to rectify their performance from the last season, which fell well below expectations.

Now, they are set to face another Spanish team, Athletic Bilbao, who had a very disappointing 2022/2023. With 51 points, they were only 2 points away from qualifying for an international cup, which was the primary objective for that season. Consequently, this season, they are determined to elevate their performance and achieve better results.

When will Manchester United vs Athletic Club be played?

This club friendly match between Manchester United and Athletic Club will be played this Sunday, August 6 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Manchester United vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Athletic Club

Manchester United and Athletic Club will play this club friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes.