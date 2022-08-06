Manchester United will play against Brighton in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream and the kick-off time in Canada.

Manchester United will play against Brighton for Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in Canada. Remember that you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada (free trial).

Manchester United begins their path in this 2022/2023 Premier League after having a disappointing performance last season, where the news of the "Reds Devils" was much about internal controversies between the players or the coach than about the results obtained. for the team.

Of course they will try to change that this season, especially with the help of the good players that make up their squad. Brighton had an acceptable season, where they did not suffer from relegation and were close to qualifying for the international cups, which will surely be their main objective in the season.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Kick-off time

This Matchday 1 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at the Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7 at 10:30 (NDT).

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in Canada

NDT: 10:30 AM

ADT: 10:00 AM

EDT: 9:00 AM

CDT: 8:00 AM

MDT: 7:00 AM

PDT: 6:00 AM

TV channel in Canada to watch Manchester United vs Brighton

You can see this Matchday 1 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Manchester United and Brighton the United States on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

