Manchester United and Wolverhampton meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team wants this season to be better than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Manchester United finished last season in the 3rd spot of the standings in what was a tough fight climbing spots throughout the season, they had a record of 23-6-9 and the best thing is that they are back in the UEFA Champions League League.

Wolverhampton did not have the same luck as the Red Devils, since they finished in the 13th spot of the table and unfortunately they will not be able to play in the continental tournaments.

When will Manchester United vs Wolverhampton be played?

Manchester United and Wolverhampton play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Monday, August 14 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team wants to start the season with a win, but the visitors have a good defense ready to stop anyone.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 Premier League, Manchester United and Wolverhampton at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday, August 14, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.