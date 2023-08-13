Manchester United play against Wolverhampton this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
A new season of the Premier League is underway, and the teams are gearing up for what promises to be a fiercely competitive period. In this scenario, two teams with contrasting objectives are set to clash. On one side, we have Manchester United, who are determined to contend in all the competitions they partake in this year.
The previous season turned out well for the “Red Devils,” as they clinched the Carabao Cup and secured a spot in the Champions League. With their successes from last season as motivation, they are aiming even higher this year. Their opponents will be Wolverhampton, a team that battled against relegation in the 2022/2023 season. However, they have now set their sights on more ambitious objectives.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 15)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 15)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 15)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 15)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 15)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: DAZN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sports Football, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.