Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester United play against Wolverhampton this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton online free in the US on Fubo]

A new season of the Premier League is underway, and the teams are gearing up for what promises to be a fiercely competitive period. In this scenario, two teams with contrasting objectives are set to clash. On one side, we have Manchester United, who are determined to contend in all the competitions they partake in this year.

The previous season turned out well for the “Red Devils,” as they clinched the Carabao Cup and secured a spot in the Champions League. With their successes from last season as motivation, they are aiming even higher this year. Their opponents will be Wolverhampton, a team that battled against relegation in the 2022/2023 season. However, they have now set their sights on more ambitious objectives.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 15)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 15)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 15)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: DAZN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sports Football, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.