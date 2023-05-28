Mexico U-20 and Costa Rica U-20 will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

Group B of this CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship was already defined the previous Matchday with these two teams ensuring their passage to the semifinals of the tournament, both with a perfect score of 6 out of 6 possible and with a very good goal difference.

Now the most important game remains, the one that face them against each other for the leadership of the group. With 8 goals in favor and none against, Mexico U-20 have the advantage that only a tie is enough to be leaders. However, Costa Rica U-20 depend on themselves: victory would leave them in first place.

When will Mexico U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship group stage between Mexico U-20 and Costa Rica U-20 will be played at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic this Monday, May 29 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20

This Matchday 3 game of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship group stage between Mexico U-20 and Costa Rica U-20 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.