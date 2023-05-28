Puerto Rico U-20 will play against Dominican Republic U-20 for the Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

It is the last Matchday and, although in many cases it is decisive for the future of the teams, in the case of this group there is no uncertainty about who will go to the semifinals and define the title of champions. And unfortunately for these two rivals, this will be their last game.

In the case of Puerto Rico U-20, they lost their first game 7-3 against Costa Rica U-20, and then against Mexico U-20 4-0. on the side of the Dominican Republic U-20, it was a defeat against the Mexicans in the first Matchday; and 3-1 the second against the Costa Ricans. This game will be to avoid finishing in last place.

When will Puerto Rico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship group stage between Puerto Rico U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 will be played at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic this Monday, May 29 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Puerto Rico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Puerto Rico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20

This Matchday 3 game of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship group stage between Puerto Rico U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.