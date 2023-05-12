Monterrey and Santos Laguna will face each other in what will be second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It was expected that this would be one of the most lopsided series of the quarterfinals, but at least for now that has not been the case. It was a quarterfinal between the first of the standings, Monterrey against 13th Santos Laguna.

Everybody thought that Rayados would win without major inconvenience, however it has not been like that. In the first game they tied 0-0, a result that also favors Monterrey since now they can define the series at home. For Santos Laguna, however, it is an unbeatable opportunity and they must give everything if they want to eliminate the main favorites.

When will Monterrey vs Santos Laguna be played?

The game for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 quarterfinals between Monterrey and Santos Laguna at the Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon, Mexico will be played this Saturday, May 13 at 9:06 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Monterrey and Santos Laguna will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.