New Mexico United and Sunderland will face against each other in what will be an international club friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

New Mexico United‘s current season in the United Soccer League hasn’t been their best. They currently sit in 9th position, which would leave them out of the postseason if the tournament were to end now. Interestingly, they share the same number of points as Phoenix Rising FC, the last team currently qualifying for the playoffs.

In an effort to improve, New Mexico United have chosen to challenge themselves against a historic English team, Sunderland, which is also going through a challenging period. Sunderland finished 6th in the English Football League Championship last season and are aiming to make a return to the Premier League this season.

When will New Mexico United vs Sunderland be played?

The international club friendly game between New Mexico United and Sunderland will be played this Wednesday, July 19 at 9:00 PM (ET).

New Mexico United vs Sunderland: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch New Mexico United vs Sunderland

This international club friendly game between New Mexico United and Sunderland will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.