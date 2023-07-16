Watch MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

MLS All Star Team and Arsenal will face each other in what will be an international club friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

Arsenal’s 2022/2023 season was a major disappointment. They started strong in the Premier League, appearing unstoppable and on track for the title. However, their performance in the final stretch was lackluster, ultimately costing them the championship. Manchester City emerged as the victors, while the “Gunners” fell short.

This upcoming season, Arsenal are determined to improve and make a title-winning comeback. To achieve this, they are focused on thorough preparation. As part of this, they have scheduled a match against the MLS All-Star Team. This presents a unique opportunity for the American League fans to witness their favorite stars playing together.

When will MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal be played?

The international club friendly game between MLS All Star Team and Arsenal will be played this Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal

This international club friendly game between MLS All Star Team and Arsenal will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.