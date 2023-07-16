Chelsea and Wrexham will face each other in what will be a club friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

One of the great disappointments of the 2022/2023 season has undoubtedly been Chelsea. The team was expected to compete in all the competitions it played, but not only did it fail to do so, their performance throughout 2022/2023 was also pitiful. This was especially disheartening considering the significant amount of money they spent on players.

This season, Chelsea are determined to change their unfortunate image and regain their status as a competitive team. To achieve this, they have opted for friendlies as a means of preparation. Their upcoming opponents will be Wrexham, a team that has recently made history by being promoted to the fourth division of English soccer. This achievement marks a renaissance for this team.

When will Chelsea vs Wrexham be played?

The club friendly game between Chelsea and Wrexham will be played this Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Wrexham: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham

This international club friendly game between Chelsea and Wrexham will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.