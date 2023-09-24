Al-Nassr will play against Ohud Medina in what will be the 2023/2024 King Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online.

A new challenge begins for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team, none other than the 2023/2024 King’s Cup. This edition will feature teams from the Saudi First Division League, expanding the number of participants to 32 teams.

Al-Nassr, despite a less than stellar start, has been steadily improving and is now in close proximity to the league leaders. They are undeniably contenders in all the competitions they participate in, and the King’s Cup is no exception. Their opponents will be Ohud Medina, currently ranked 16th out of 18 in the Saudi First Division League, and they are clearly aiming for an upset.

When will Ohud Medina vs Al-Nassr be played?

The game for the 2023/2024 King Cup round of 32 between Ohud Medina and Al-Nassr will be played this Monday, September 25 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Ohud Medina vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel to watch Ohud Medina vs Al-Nassr

This 2023/2024 King Cup round of 32 game between Ohud Medina and Al-Nassr has not yet confirmed television for the United States. But on sites like marca.com you can follow minute by minute.