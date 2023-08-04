FC Dallas or at first the Dallas Burn were one of 10 teams that kicked off Major League Soccer in 1996. The Dallas franchise was the home to Hugo Sanchez of Mexico, Diego Soñora of Argentina, and Mark Dodd, an outstanding American goalkeeper.

As the years went on the team were rebranded FC Dallas and was one of the first teams to build a soccer specific stadium which now houses the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Despite never having won MLS Cup, but winners of two US Open Cups and a Supporters Shield, FC Dallas has been one of the most consistent teams in MLS history.

Today FC Dallas is known much more for their approach to youth and youth building and was once home to USMNT star Weston McKennie. A natural selling club, the team looks for players such as Paxton Pomykal or Alan Velasco over a Lionel Messi.

When Inter Miami takes the field on Sunday to play FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, they will be taking on one of the MLS’ most traditional and well-balanced teams. Here are 15 of the greatest players to play for FC Dallas, or at one time the Dallas Burn.

Ariel Graziani



Argentine Ecuadorian Ariel Graziani was the first true DP signing for the Dallas Burn well before the DP rule was a thing. Ariel Graziani came to MLS after scoring critical goals for Ecuador during France 98 World Cup qualifying and in MLS scored 36 goals in 3 seasons in Dallas.

Carlos Ruiz



Coming from the Galaxy in 2005 the Guatemalan striker was a steal for FC Dallas. Ruiz would have two stints but the first was the best, scoring 31 goals in 68 matches.

Blas Pérez



Panamanian striker Blas Pérez is a cult hero in FC Dallas, the well journeyed striker found a home in MLS, playing 4 years and scoring 37 goals in 103 games.

Leonel Álvarez



At the dawn of MLS, Leonel Álvarez became one of the team’s first true big stars along with Hugo Sanchez. The Colombian midfielder came to play setting a proper example for his American teammates. Leonel Álvarez had two stints with the club being a rock in the middle.

Kellyn Acosta



The USMNT defensive midfielder got off and running at FC Dallas playing 117 games and scoring 9 goals. The talent was there but Dallas could never find an overseas suitor for Acosta and traded him to Colorado. Acosta was one of the brightest prospects to grow at FC Dallas.



Bobby Rhine



An FC Dallas legend, Bobby Rhine was in firm command of the midfield and defense from 1999 – 2008, playing well over 200 matches for the club. He would retire and would go on to work as the color commentator for the team’s television broadcasts. Sadly, Bobby died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 35 in 2011.



Kenny Cooper



Kenny Cooper had two stints in Dallas, his best being the first from 2006 – 2009, scoring 40 goals in 90 MLS matches. Cooper is the club’s second all-time leading goal scorer.



Jorge Rodríguez



Lost in the sands of time is El Salvadorian Jorge Rodríguez, who commanded the Dallas midfield on the defensive end. A hard worker and difficult opponent to face, El Zarco appeared in 155 matches, scoring 25 goals.

Fabián Castillo



The fast Colombian winger was a terror for MLS defenses during his 2011-2016 stint with FC Dallas. Castillo would eventually be sold to Turkey but left a legacy of 34 goals in 159 games.

Mauro Díaz



The small former River Plate midfielder came to MLS and was an instant hit, great passer and dribbler, Diaz was a hallmark of the Supporters Shield and US Open Cup winning sides. Sadly, he would be hit with many injuries but not before being an MLS Best XI.

Jesús Ferreira

Currently on the squad and playing very well on his new DP contract, Jesús Ferreira has a high ceiling. Only 22 a move to Europe could still be in the cards, and Jesus has already represented the USMNT at a World Cup. Jesús Ferreira has scored over 40 goals with an FC Dallas shirt.



Michael Barrios

A terror on the wings, the small yet powerful Colombia played six seasons with FC Dallas scoring 36 goals in over 200 games, being a part of the Supporters Shield and US Open Cup winning team of 2016.

Óscar Pareja

Óscar Pareja became an institution for FC Dallas, arriving in 1998 and playing until 2005. The Colombian played 170 games and scored 13 goals, after he retired, Pareja coached the team for 5 seasons winning a Supporters Shield and a US Open Cup.



David Ferreira



The creative Colombian midfielder arrived in 2009 and stayed until 2013 playing 117 games with the team and leading them to a Western Conference Championship in 2010. Ferreira was also league MVP in 2010 and his son Jesus is one of the team’s current brightest stars.

Jason Kreis



The striker is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 99 and played with the club from 1996- 2004. Kreis was an electric forward who was quick on his feet and had good shooting abilities, winning the US Open Cup in 1997. Kreis could have been one of the first American players sold abroad via MLS but the league said no to a $5 million offer from San Lorenzo of Argentina to purchase both Kreis and Ariel Graziani in a combo.