Portland Timbers will receive FC Dallas in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas online free in the US on Fubo]

The local Portland Timbers are not having a great season. With just 17 points in 16 games, they occupy 12th place in the standings, so if the regular season ended at this time, they would be out of the postseason. The good news is that they are only 3 points behind the last qualified for the Playoffs.

That is why they need to win, but they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be FC Dallas, a team that fights for the top positions in the standings. They are two points behind St. Louis City SC, so with the win they could become leaders, of course depending on other results.

When will Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS between Portland Timbers and FC Dallas at the Providence Park, Portland, Oregon will be played this Sunday, June 11 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas

This 2023 MLS game between Portland Timbers and FC Dallas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.