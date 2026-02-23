Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

El Salvador U20 play against French Guiana U20 for the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

CONCACAF’s next marquee youth tournament is set to kick off, bringing together many of the confederation’s top rising talents in what promises to be a must-watch competition for soccer fans across the region.

The spotlight in this matchup falls on El Salvador U20 and French Guiana U20, two programs looking to build on the steady progress shown by their senior national teams in recent years—particularly French Guiana’s. Both are eager to start on the right foot and are going for the win.

When will the El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 match be played?

El Salvador U20 take on French Guiana U20 in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship this Monday, February 23, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between El Salvador U20 and French Guiana U20 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX One.