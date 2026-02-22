Where to watch LA Galaxy vs NYCFC live in the USA: 2026 MLS

LA Galaxy square off with NYCFC in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

The 2026 MLS season opens with two clubs eager to shift the narrative. New York City FC reached the conference finals in 2025 but watched their title hopes collapse in a 5-1 loss to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Now, with ambitions of returning to the MLS Finals for the first time since 2021, NYCFC look to start fast. Across the pitch, the LA Galaxy aim to rebound from a disappointing campaign and reassert themselves as championship contenders.

When will the LA Galaxy vs NYCFC match be played?

LA Galaxy and NYCFC this Sunday, February 22, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Maxi Moralez of New York City – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

LA Galaxy vs NYCFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs LAFC in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between LA Galaxy and NYCFC live in the USA.