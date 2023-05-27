Watch Puerto Rico U-20 vs Mexico U-20 online free in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming for CONCACAF Under-20 Women's Championship

Puerto Rico U-20 and the Mexico U-20 will clash at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal on Matchday 2 of the 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this U20 Group B women’s soccer match in the US.

[Watch United States U-20 vs Puerto Rico U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as the Mexico women’s national U20 soccer team are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won their only duel. Puerto Rico U-20 are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on February 23, 2020, and it ended in a thrilling 2-1 win for La Tri. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s 2023 edition.

When will Puerto Rico U-20 vs Mexico U-20 be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 2 between Puerto Rico U-20 and Mexico U-20 will be played today, May 27, 2023, at Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal.

Puerto Rico U-20 vs Mexico U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico U-20 vs Mexico U-20

The match to be played between the Puerto Rico U-20 and Mexico U-20 in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, ViX.