Queretaro will host Club America in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Queretaro had a promising debut in the Apertura 2023 season. They secured a 2-0 victory against Santos Laguna, marking a positive start for a team that had struggled to perform at a high level in recent tournaments. They are determined to reverse their previous poor performances and establish a better reputation in the league.

Their upcoming opponents are America, who, unlike Queretaro, had a disappointing start to the tournament. They suffered a 2-1 home defeat against FC Juarez. However, “Las Aguilas” are considered strong contenders for the title and are eager to demonstrate the reasons behind their favoritism in the competition.

When will Queretaro vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Queretaro and Club America will be played this Sunday, July 9 at 7:06 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:06 PM

CT: 6:06 PM

MT: 5:06 PM

PT: 4:06 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Club America

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Queretaro and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+.