River Plate will play against Defensa y Justicia in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia online in the US on Fanatiz]

The defeat of San Lorenzo last Matchday gave River the opportunity to obtain a distance of 8 points, a difference that would be very difficult for the “Cuervos” to reduce. However, Velez made a great performance and finally the game ended 2-2, leaving the “Millonarios” with a difference of 6 points.

Of course, now they are looking to keep their distance, or even expand it, and for that nothing better than a victory, although in reality it will not be easy since they face a tough opponent. Defensa y Justicia are in 5th position and aspire to climb the standings to qualify for the Copa Libertadores.

When will River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia be played?

The Matchday 19 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia will be played at the El Monumental Stadium this Saturday, June 3 at 3:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia

This Matchday 19 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional.