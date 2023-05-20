River Plate will face Platense in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch River Plate vs Platense online in the US on Fanatiz]

San Lorenzo‘s victory against Instituto has put pressure on River Plate, since the difference of 5 points was reduced to only 2. Of course, with the victory Martin Demichelis‘s team could have the same difference again and that is why They will go in search of the 3 points.

And now they have a good opportunity since their rivals will be Platense, a team that has been very irregular this season, with very bad games, and other very good ones, highlighting their 3-0 victory against Racing the previous Matchday. They need points to avoid relegation.

When will River Plate vs Platense be played?

The Matchday 17 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Platense will be played at the El Monumental Stadium this Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Platense: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Platense

This Matchday 17 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Platense will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional.