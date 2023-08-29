Watch San Jose Earthquake vs LA Galaxy for 2023 MLS Season in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

San Jose Earthquake will receive LA Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch San Jose Earthquake vs LA Galaxy in the US on Apple TV]

The competition in the Western Conference is now more captivating than ever, with numerous teams separated by just a few crucial points. In this tight race, a single victory or loss can signify the difference between maintaining a position or dropping out of contention for the postseason.

Presently, the San Jose Earthquakes hold the 6th position in the standings. However, they are closely trailed by four teams within a margin of just 3 points or fewer. The Los Angeles Galaxy, amassing 25 points, are determined to secure the points needed to inch closer to a postseason spot.

When will San Jose Earthquake vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS between San Jose Earthquake and LA Galaxy will be played this Wednesday, August 30 at 10:30 PM (ET).

San Jose Earthquake vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch San Jose Earthquake vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between San Jose Earthquake and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.