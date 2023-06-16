Suriname and Puerto Rico will clash today at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers Round One. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Gold Cup Qualifiers soccer match in the US.

[Watch Suriname vs Puerto Rico online free in the US on Fubo]

This will only be their second overall meeting. Their only meeting so far has ended in a draw. Both Suriname and Puerto Rico are yet to claim a victory.

Their only duel took place on November 26. 2004, and it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Trinidad and Tobago. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in this time in the qualification stage for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023.

When will Suriname vs Puerto Rico be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers Round One between Suriname and Puerto Rico will be played on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale.

Suriname vs Puerto Rico: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Suriname vs Puerto Rico

The match to be played between Suriname and Puerto Rico in the Round one of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus.