USWNT will play against Wales in what will be a 2023 international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Just a few days are left for the start of the most important women’s soccer tournament worldwide: none other than the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Many teams are striving to prepare themselves in the best possible way to arrive in good condition for such a significant competition.

In this case, one of the main contenders to win the title are the United States, the current champions and the most successful team in the history of the tournament. They will face Wales, who failed to qualify for this edition but have hopes of improving to secure a spot in the next tournament.

When will USWNT vs Wales be played?

This international friendly match between USWNT and Wales that will take place at the Pay-pal Park, in San Jose, California will be played this Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Wales: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Wales

USWNT and Wales will play this international friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Telemundo.