Watch Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023 Argentine League will have a matchup between big clubs. This confrontation is going to see Velez Sarsfield facing River Plate at Estadio Jose Amalfitani. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate online free in the US on Fubo]

Velez Sarsfield are going through a rough patch in the league, trying to avoid relegation at all costs in what has been a bad year for them. This tournament saw them win one match and lose the other to begin the competition.

River Plate were the champions of the first half of the year in the league, but they are now starting over like every other team in this different format. They could get back from a defeat in the opening matchup with a 5-1 victory.

When will Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate be played?

Velez Sarsfield will be defying River Plate on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Argentine League this Saturday, September 2. The game will be played at Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate in the US

The game between Velez Sarsfield and River Plate on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Argentine League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, and ViX are the other options.