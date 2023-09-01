Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL and Queretaro face each other in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Tigres UANL currently holds the 4th position in the standings with 11 points, and they are determined to maintain this position, as it guarantees direct qualification to the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2023.

Their opponents will be Queretaro, a team that appears to be more resolute than in previous years in their pursuit of a higher standing. Currently, with 7 points, they find themselves outside of the postseason, but a victory could enable them to climb several places in the standings.

When will Tigres UANL vs Queretaro be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Tigres UANL and Queretaro will be played this Saturday, September 2 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Tigres UANL and Queretaro will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision.