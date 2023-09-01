Watch Cruz Azul vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cruz Azul and Club America will face off in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Undoubtedly, one of the most captivating fixtures of Matchday 7 is the renewed edition of the derby known as “El Clasico Joven,” which features Mexico City’s two most popular teams facing off.

On one side, we have America, currently sitting in 8th place with 8 points, as they strive to ascend to the top positions and secure direct qualification for the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul, with just 4 points, finds themselves near the bottom of the standings and is eager to climb their way out.

When will Cruz Azul vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played this Saturday, September 2 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Cruz Azul and Club America will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision.