DC United is set to make a special announcement at 2pm EST, where they will surely announce the arrival of the club’s new coach.

Wayne Rooney’s American and Major League Soccer adventure did not end in 2020 when he was a player, it just took a break, as the 36-year-old is back as DC United’s new manager according to reports.

Speculation began to fuel when it was reported by The Sun that Rooney had interest from DC United that interest quickly began to be confirmed, especially when Rooney was photographed taking a flight to DC and later arriving at Dulles International Airport in the early hours on Monday.

During his playing days in MLS, Rooney helped the once proud MLS side get back to winning ways playing 48 matches and scoring 23 goals. Rooney formed an impressive connection with Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta until homesickness by his family forced the former Manchester United player to end his contract early.

Wayne Rooney is set for $1 million salary at DC United

Wayne Rooney is not just a flash in the pan sensational coaching hire, as a player Rooney did everything he could to blend into the American soccer landscape, including not accepting any privileges and once he left MLS was outspoken about the salaries of MLS roster players, complaining that those players should be paid more.

For Rooney it will be his second coaching job after an up and down stint at Derby County. Some of the issues at Derby was the team’s lack of defensive cohesion during his time in charge. Nonetheless at one moment Derby went on a big winning streak and avoided relegation his first year at the helm.

After toying with the opportunity to coach Everton, Rooney has reportedly now accepted the job at DC United with a $1 million salary according to the Washington Post.

Rooney inherits a team in total disarray, much like Derby, DC United recently were pounded by one of MLS’s best teams the Philadelphia Union 7-0, a historic defeat for the four-time MLS Cup champions. The club sits 13th in the 14 team Eastern conference and is one of 5 clubs that have reached double digit losses in MLS this season.

DC United’s roster includes Julian Gressel, Bill Hamid, and Andy Najar, all who have seen better days and DP Greek striker Taxiarchis Fountas, the club has two much needed open DP spots that will be key in salvaging the season.