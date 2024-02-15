Wayne Rooney’s last two managerial positions were a gut punch for sure, Rooney left his DC United project in MLS after the club failed to make the postseason. At Birmingham City his spell was a huge disaster.

Brought in to simply raise the club’s profile, Rooney won only twice in 15 matches for Birmingham City. Now after being removed from his position at the start of the year, Rooney seems to be turning his attention to another passion of his, boxing.

According to The Sun, Rooney has held conversations with Misfit Boxing and is looking to cash in on the celebrity boxing fad.

Wayne Rooney looking to box Jake Paul

Misfit Boxing promotes boxing fights between celebrities, not so much professional prize fighters. Owned by YouTuber KSI, the influencer stated that Rooney had already reached out to him about fighting.

“It’s funny – I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I said this – but Wayne Rooney hit me up being like, ‘Oh, we should fight.’ And I said no. I just don’t want to do that. If Wayne Rooney is down, of course I think it would be good to have him in this space.”



It is reported that Anthony Joshua, a professional boxer, could be Rooney’s first big time fight in the ring.



Eddie Hearn, a boxing promoter even went as far as to mention that a Rooney vs Jake Paul fight could be in the cards if Rooney decides to truly lace them up.



“Wayne can fight, he had a couple of amateur fights – but him against Jake Paul at Old Trafford, that’s actually a makeable fight” Hearn stated.