West Ham will face the current Premier League Champions Manchester City for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here it is all the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US and Canada

West Ham will have a big challenge for Matchday 1 as they will face the current Premier League champions Manchester City for the 2022-23 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream this game. If you are in the US, it will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial). As for Canada, the game will stream live on fuboTV Canada.

The Hammers made an astonishing performance last season at the English's top-flight league. The team managed by David Moyes finished 7th at the standings but were at the top 5 most of the season. Therefore, the new signed player Gianluca Scamacca will have the responsability to score more goals for West Ham.

Whereas Manchester City have a new chance to repeat the title as they start off as the favorites. Under Pep Guardiola's management, the Citizens have risen to the top places during the last couple of seasons. However, the City's front office want the Champions Leaague trophy on their cabinets for this season.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Date

West Ham will host Manchester City on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This game will be held at London Stadium, home of The Hammmers.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

West Ham will face Manchester City for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. For Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options for the US are: SiriusXM FC and Peacock.



