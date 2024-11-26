NHL News: Alex Ovechkin's teammate shares thoughts on Capitals' win over Panthers

The Washington Capitals defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the NHL, thanks in part to a goal and two assists from Jakob Chychrun. Additionally, a teammate of Alex Ovechkin shared his thoughts after the victory.

The Capitals, who had lost their previous two games since Ovechkin’s injury, bounced back with an important win. Goaltender Logan Thompson delivered a solid performance, stopping 20 of 21 shots.

On the other hand, the Panthers, who have been on a losing streak, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. Despite an early goal from Niko Mikkola, Florida could not maintain the momentum and eventually succumbed to the Washington Capitals‘ pressure.

“Early in the game, you could feel both teams were really structured,” Washington head coach Spencer Carbery said according to NHL.com. “There wasn’t a lot of space, not many shots or scoring chances. It was clear it was going to come down to who would crack first and who could stick with it. I thought we got away from it late in the second when they gained some momentum, but the third period was by far our best.”

“From the puck drop, I thought we were controlling the play all game,” said Logan Thompson. “Credit to the guys, that was a complete, perfect game from a five-man unit.”

A.J. Greer #10 of the Florida Panthers and Logan Thompson #48 of the Washington Capitals collide during the first period of the game at Amerant Bank Arena on November 25, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A Difficult Stretch for the Panthers

The Panthers, who started the season strong, have seen their performance dip in recent weeks. Lackluster offensive play and defensive mistakes have cost them valuable points. The team needs to regain its form quickly if it wants to remain in the playoff race.

Capitals Seize the Moment

The Capitals, on the other hand, took full advantage of the opportunity to secure two important points. With Ovechkin sidelined, the team has relied on other players to step up offensively. Chychrun, acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, has proven to be a valuable addition.

With this win, the Capitals remain in the hunt for a spot in the NHL playoffs. However, the team knows there is still much work to be done.