Luis Suarez was the major signing for Inter Miami to assist Lionel Messi in his quest to win the MLS. A reunion of old friends from FC Barcelona, with other familiar names like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

However, during the team’s preseason tour in Asia, it seemed like Suarez couldn’t find the formula to become the lethal striker Gerardo Martino was expecting. In fact, the story repeated itself in the first few league matches against Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy.

Now, in the famous derby against Orlando City, the striker finally found the back of the net with two goals. A clear warning to the MLS that they are contenders for the title.

Luis Suarez scored his first goals in MLS

Luis Suarez joined the MLS after sensational months with Gremio in Brazil. Despite being a symbol at the club, his friendship with Lionel Messi was the key factor in his decision to move to the MLS. The striker has showcased his talent, and not just once…twice!!!