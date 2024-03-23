What does the winner of the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League get? Prize money and rewards

Everything is set for the grand Final of the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League. Ahead of the exciting game between Mexico and the United States, here are all the details about the rewards that the champion will get.

The Nations League will come to an end on Sunday. Once again, the United States will face Mexico in the Final, with both teams adding one more match to their epic rivalry.

This edition has been different, as six teams will qualify to the 2024 Copa America depending on their performance in the Nations League. However, there’s still a huge doubt about the prize money for the winner.

What is the prize money for the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League?

In the semifinals of the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League, the United States were able to defeat Jamaica, while Mexico did the same with Panama. Both games ended with a 3-1 score.

Now, the USMNT and el Tricolor will face each other in the grand Final. The United States seek its third title of the tournament, while Mexico wants to lift the trophy for the first time ever.

This edition of the Concacaf Nations League is unique. All four teams in the semifinals have qualified for the 2024 Copa America, while two spots remain to be filled by the winners of the playoff matches.

However, fans are wondering if the champion will receive a monetary prize. Unfortunately, there is no cash reward for the tournament winner, which comes as a surprise to many.

As a comparison, the winner of the UEFA Nations League gets €10.5 million, while the runner-up goes home with €9 million. In Concacaf, all they get is a golden medal and a trophy with 34 diamonds on it.

Is there any other prize in the Concacaf Nations League?

Last year, the top two nations of the tournament got a direct place in the Gold Cup. This year is set to be the same, which means that the United States and Mexico have already qualified for the next edition.

As mentioned earlier, Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States have qualified to the upcoming Copa America. Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, Costa Rica, and Honduras will compete for the two remaining spots.