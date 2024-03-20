Why was Chicharito Hernandez not called up to play for Mexico vs Panama in CONCACAF Nations League semifinals?

The highly anticipated CONCACAF Nations League semifinals are upon us, with Mexico gearing up to clash against Panama in a thrilling encounter. Yet, to the dismay of fans, the Mexican national team will be without one of its standout stars for this crucial match: Chicharito Hernandez.

With only four teams remaining in the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League, the stage is set for intense battles and fierce competition. Mexico, having showcased impressive form throughout the tournament, now sets its sights on capturing a title that has eluded them since the league’s inception.

The Tricolor is set for the semifinals against Panama, with Chicharito Hernandez notably absent from the roster. However, there’s a big reason why he wasn’t called up by Jaime Lozano for this game.

Chicharito Hernandez is still “banned” from the Mexican national team

September 6th, 2019, was the last time Chicharito Hernandez wore the Mexican national team jersey. Unfortunately, the striker has been unable to return, allegedly due to a ban from the squad.

Five years ago, it was reported that Hernandez, alongside Miguel Layun, Francisco Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Moreno, and Marco Fabian, left the national team to have a brunch with two models. The players were facing several friendly matches during that time.

Gerardo Martino, the former coach of Mexico, did not approve of this action by the players. According to reports, a member of the staff was fired after allowing the players to leave despite Martino’s order.

The coach requested the players to apologize to allow their return. However, Hernandez refused, resulting in his banishment since then. As of today, Guillermo Ochoa is the only one from that list who has been called up to the national team.

Chicharito’s current sporting form is another reason why he wasn’t called up for the Nations League. Although he hasn’t officially retired from international duty, it appears unlikely that he will return.

Who will be the starting striker for Mexico against Panama?

Jaime Lozano, the current coach of the Mexican national team, has included Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez as the primary strikers for the team. One of them will start against Panama, as he employs a formation with only one center forward in his lineup.

According to the latest reports, Gimenez is set to be the starter against Panama. Martin is not in his best form, and the Feyenoord player could secure the starting role as a result.