Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cruz Azul take on Vancouver FC in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jose Paradela of Cruz Azul
© Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty ImagesJose Paradela of Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul will square off with Vancouver FC for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC live in the USA on Fubo]

Cruz Azul entered this first-round series as the clear favorite based on history, form, and league strength, and the opening leg only reinforced that outlook. The Cementeros rolled to a 3–0 road win, taking firm control of the tie ahead of the return leg at home.

Trying to get a miraculous qualification will be Vancouver FC, who face a daunting task to overturn the 0-3 deficit but will look to apply pressure in hopes of making things uncomfortable for the Mexican side.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Cruz Azul and Vancouver FC will be played this Thursday, February 12 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Osinachi Ebere of Cruz Azul – Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Cruz Azul and Vancouver FC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and TUDN.

