Where to watch Club America vs Olimpia live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Club America and Olimpia face each other for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

What looked like a routine series for Club America have quickly become must-see viewing as the second leg approaches. The Liga MX powerhouse holds a narrow 2–1 advantage after a hard-fought first match that showed Olimpia is far from overmatched, even against one of the region’s giants.

With Las Aguilas returning home and Olimpia carrying belief that a single breakthrough could flip the entire matchup and produce a stunning upset, the stage is set for a tense, high-stakes showdown.

When will the Club America vs Olimpia match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Club America and Olimpia will be played this Wednesday, February 11 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Olimpia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Olimpia in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Club America and Olimpia will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and TUDN.