What happens if Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr win, tie or lose vs Al Shabab today in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 33?

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr are on the verge of clinching the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, but the race is far from over. As it heads into Matchday 33, the club travels to face Al Shabab in a high-stakes clash where three points are essential to maintaining its spot at the top of the table.

Currently, Ronaldo’s side leads the league with 79 points, but it is being pursued relentlessly by Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal, who sit just behind with 77 points. Al Ahli occupy third place with 72 points, effectively narrowing the title fight to a showdown between the two former Real Madrid icons.

With only three matches remaining in the season, Al Nassr have no room for error. Today presents a golden opportunity to collect points against 13th-placed Al Shabab before the schedule leads them to a massive, potential title-deciding head-to-head battle against Al Hilal in the next matchday.

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What happens if Al Nassr win vs Al Shabab?

If Al Nassr secure a victory at King Fahd Stadium, they would reach 82 points. This would put the club in a position to clinch the championship in the very next round with a win over Al Hilal at Alawwal Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

What happens if Al Nassr and Al Shabab draw?

A draw against Al Shabab would leave Cristiano Ronaldo and company with 80 points. This would set the stage for a winner-takes-all finale against Al Hilal, where Karim Benzema’s side could pull even on points if it manages to defeat Al Nassr in its head-to-head matchup.

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What happens if Al Nassr lose vs Al Shabab?

A loss would be the nightmare scenario for Al Nassr. Not only would it allow Al Hilal the chance to leapfrog them in the standings next week, but it would also give Al Ahli a mathematical lifeline to rejoin the title race.

In this case, the Matchday 34 clash against Al Hilal becomes do-or-die. Simone Inzaghi’s men would enter that contest with a game in hand, meaning a victory over Al Nassr would put the fate of the Saudi Pro League title entirely in Al Hilal’s hands.

The top of the Saudi Pro League table ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Shabab

Position Team Points Games played Goal differential 1 Al Nassr 79 31 58 2 Al Hilal 77 31 55 3 Al Ahli 72 31 39