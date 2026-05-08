Messi lists Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal among favorites over Argentina for 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi indicated that several teams enter the 2026 World Cup as stronger candidates than Argentina, naming Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal among the top contenders.

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is underway, as Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare to defend the title they secured in Qatar. However, looking ahead to the tournament in North America, the Argentine captain suggested that other national teams—including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal—currently stand as bigger favorites than the reigning champions.

“We know there are teams arriving in better form, but this Argentina side is going to compete and give its all,” Messi stated during an interview with Joaquin Alvarez on Lo del Pollo. “France are looking very good again, with many high-level players. Spain, Brazil—who are always candidates—Germany, England, and Portugal, who also have a very competitive squad”.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are set to make history in the 2026 World Cup as the only players to participate in six different editions of the tournament. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could potentially join them in this feat, though his participation this year has yet to be officially confirmed.

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The final chapter of a historic rivalry

Barring any future surprises at the club level, the 2026 World Cup looms as the final chapter of the historic rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, which has defined the sport for two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Lionel Messi prior to a friendly game. (Getty Images)

During the interview, Messi reflected on their long-standing competition, describing it as a “beautiful” sporting battle built on mutual respect. “What happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry. It’s a natural thing in the world of soccer,” Messi remarked. “Our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal. We didn’t see each other often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms”.

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When could Messi and Ronaldo Clash in the 2026 WC?

With both teams serving as top seeds in their respective groups, there are two primary scenarios for Messi and Ronaldo to face off once more on the world’s biggest stage.

The earliest possibility would see both teams finishing second in their groups, which could trigger a potential showdown in the Round of 16. However, this is considered the least likely outcome, given that both squads are favorites to finish as group leaders.

The more probable path involves both Argentina and Portugal winning their groups. In this scenario, provided they both advance through their initial knockout matches, the two legends would be on a collision course for a massive quarterfinal clash.